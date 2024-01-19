Parents hear argument, gunfire before finding adult son shot and killed in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a man was found shot to death by his parents near their northwest Houston home on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting at about 7:30 p.m. on Tall Willow Drive in the Greater Inwood neighborhood.

The victim's parents told police they heard some kind of argument outside and then at least one gunshot. That's when they went outside and found their adult son had been shot.

First responders tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said the suspect fled the scene. There is no word yet on the motive of the shooting.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video to gather more information.