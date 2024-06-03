Friendswood mom arrested, charged for role in vandalizing property with 12 teenagers, officials say

Sarah Michelle Harding is accused of supplying alcohol to a teen and participating in vandalizing a Friendswood home with multiple teenagers.

Sarah Michelle Harding is accused of supplying alcohol to a teen and participating in vandalizing a Friendswood home with multiple teenagers.

Sarah Michelle Harding is accused of supplying alcohol to a teen and participating in vandalizing a Friendswood home with multiple teenagers.

Sarah Michelle Harding is accused of supplying alcohol to a teen and participating in vandalizing a Friendswood home with multiple teenagers.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 42-year-old mother is now in custody for her role in vandalizing a house along with several teenagers in Friendswood, according to police.

Sarah Michelle Harding is charged with giving alcohol to a minor, criminal mischief, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon after an incident early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Melodywood Drive at about 2:30 a.m. after neighbors noticed multiple people damaging property.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, Harding drove with 12 teens to the area and put toilet paper in a family's trees and shaving cream on their home and car. Officers also noted smelling alcohol on a 16-year-old and Harding.

In a quick search of Harding's car, officers found a firearm, vodka, and an alcoholic beverage called a "Buzz Ball."

The family who lives in the targeted home said they believe the actions are retaliatory over an issue between Harding's child and theirs. They said this is the third time Harding led similar efforts at their home.

The teenagers involved were released into custody of a sober adult following the investigation.

Investigators noted that some of the teenagers involved and Harding are connected to other disorderly conduct and the viral "Door Knock" challenge that gained attention from December 2023 until January 2024.

In a Facebook post back in January, the Friendswood Police Department showed video footage of what appeared to be teenage boys with head coverings walking up to a home and kicking and banging loudly on doors in the late hours of the evening.

Records in Galveston County indicate that Harding was found guilty in 2019 of a misdemeanor count of parent contributing to non-attendance and was issued a fine.

She remains in the Friendswood jail with a $3,000 bond.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.