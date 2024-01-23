1 person killed in fiery 3-car crash on Aldine Westfield Road, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash on Houston's northside on Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened in the 22400 block of Aldine Westfield Road near Hirschfield Road, close to the Mercer Botanic Gardens.

Aldine Westfield Road is shut down in the area, and vehicles are being redirected toward Treaschwig Road.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash or how many people were injured.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is investigating.

