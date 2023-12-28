Woman wanted in connection with stabbing of 2 men in 2 sperate incidents, HPD says

Police are looking for the woman who they said is tied to two stabbing scenes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a woman who they said stabbed two men in two separate incidents in December.

Houston police said the first incident took place on Dec. 9. The 63-year-old man was walking on Bettis Drive in an alleyway behind a business when the woman approached him from behind and stabbed him in the face for no apparent reason.

The victim told police the woman walked away without saying a word. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

In the Dec. 14 stabbing, a 30-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in a parking lot at 4323 San Felipe Street when he was hit on the right side of his head by a sharp object carried by a woman. The victim said she had approached him from behind. Just like the previous stabbing, the woman walked away without saying anything.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injury.

As an investigation continued and surveillance video and statements were obtained, authorities determined the suspect was the same in both incidents.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her early 40s. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has short black hair worn in a bun.

Anyone with information on the woman is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.