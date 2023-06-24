Police chase ends in fatal crash on WB lanes on 1-10 near Federal Road causing closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a fatal crash that closed the westbound lanes of the East Freeway on Saturday, officials said.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The crash happened on the East Freeway near John Ralston Road.

Units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle with four men on the inside, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The pursuit stopped in the 1200 block of the East Freeway near Federal after the driver of the car being chased struck another vehicle and then crashed out, causing one of the four suspects inside to be ejected.

Officials said the occupants in the vehicle that was struck were not severely injured.

The remaining three then bailed on foot from the scene, but two were caught shortly after, HCSO said.

There is an active search for the third suspect, officials said.

Due to an ongoing investigation, drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as the westbound lanes and I-10 at Holland Avenue are closed.

