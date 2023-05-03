2 teens charged for taking gun and ammunition to Chavez High School, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens face charges after reportedly bringing a gun to Cesar Chavez High School on Friday.

Valerie Rodriguez, 18, and Raphael Ortega, 19, were arrested on April 28 and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

On Wednesday, both appeared in court. Ortega allegedly took a rifle to the school to visit Rodriguez, who is a junior at the school. They met in the school library, according to details from Rodriguez's court appearance.

Ortega then reportedly left the school, and Rodriguez was in possession of the backpack with the gun inside. When officials learned Ortega had been there without permission, they asked to search the bag, but Rodriguez refused and confessed to there being a gun inside.

Authorities said there were at least 16 rounds of ammunition in the backpack.

Ortega's bond was set to $200,000, while Rodriguez's bond was set at $50,000.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.