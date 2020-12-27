Mayor attends rally to promote ending violence in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is joining community and faith leaders at the "Stop the Violence H-Town" Rally on Sunday as Houston sees a streak of violent crime in December.

Houston police have reported several times that the crime rate in the city increased this year.

Just Sunday morning, a burglary suspect was shot three times in the leg by a homeowner in north Houston, according to police.

And two weekends before Christmas, four people were killed in a span of less than 12 hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonburglarycrimesylvester turnershootingrally
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SE Houston house explosion spreads fire to nearby homes
Nashville police ID man under investigation in bombing case
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Memorial Hermann starts 2nd phase in vaccinations this week
Texans host Bengals today for annual deep steel game
Show More
12-year-old in hospital after wrong-way crash in The Woodlands
Man charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife
Rockets lose season opener despite James Harden's 44 points
Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in N. Houston
Wrestler Jon Huber, known as Luke Harper, dies at 41
More TOP STORIES News