Mayor attends rally to promote ending violence in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is joining community and faith leaders at the "Stop the Violence H-Town" Rally on Sunday as Houston sees a streak of violent crime in December.
Houston police have reported several times that the crime rate in the city increased this year.
Just Sunday morning, a burglary suspect was shot three times in the leg by a homeowner in north Houston, according to police.
And two weekends before Christmas, four people were killed in a span of less than 12 hours.
