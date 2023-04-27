Houston man who hired hitman to kill his wife in 2019 sentenced to 20 years, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After hiring a hitman in 2019 to kill his wife, a Houston man will spend 20 years behind bars, according to court documents.
Ryan Lane, 51, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to solicit capital murder, a first-degree felony.
Court documents from the 2019 case stated Lane told a friend he wanted his wife killed.
State troopers intervened, and documents stated an undercover officer approached the then 47-year-old Lane with an offer to do the job.
Lane was arrested on March 20 after allegedly arranging a meeting with the undercover officer.
Records show Lane will serve his time concurrently. He was also given 254 days credit for his time in jail.