Houston man who hired hitman to kill his wife in 2019 sentenced to 20 years, records state

Thursday, April 27, 2023 9:41PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After hiring a hitman in 2019 to kill his wife, a Houston man will spend 20 years behind bars, according to court documents.

Ryan Lane, 51, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to solicit capital murder, a first-degree felony.

Court documents from the 2019 case stated Lane told a friend he wanted his wife killed.

State troopers intervened, and documents stated an undercover officer approached the then 47-year-old Lane with an offer to do the job.

Lane was arrested on March 20 after allegedly arranging a meeting with the undercover officer.

Records show Lane will serve his time concurrently. He was also given 254 days credit for his time in jail.

