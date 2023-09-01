Houston police say a parking lot tiff between two people unfolded moments before a high-speed chase and crash.

Video shows aftermath of road rage crash in NW Houston: 'He was just like smashed'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight after police say another car pushed him off the road and into a utility pole after a verbal fight in a nearby parking lot.

"The guy was just bleeding from the top of his head, really bad, in and out of consciousness," Shawana Cunningham said.

Cunningham was working from home when she heard the crash happen. That's when she ran outside and saw a man jump out of a pickup truck and run to the other car. She shared the video she took with ABC13 right after the crash happened, and it shows the man she thinks is the person who caused the crash at the door of the small car that had been pushed off of the road.

"He was just like smashed. It's like he came from the side right on the driver's side," she said.

Cunningham said the man told her the car cut him off, so he also cut the car off. However, police said in a statement that the Ford F-150 pickup truck followed the victim, who was in a small sedan, at a high rate of speed and forced him off the road.

"It was smashed all on the driver's side, and they really had to pull to get him out when the paramedics got here," Cunningham said.

Andrei Niculusca, 47, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ABC13 reached out to the victim's family and police to see if there was an update on the victim's condition.

The Houston Police Department did not know the current status of the victim.

The family sent a statement in which they explained they are dealing with a great loss and are asking for their privacy at this time.

When ABC13 asked if that meant their loved one was dead, the family did not answer.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Jieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.