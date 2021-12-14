Officer under criminal investigation died by suicide, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police confirmed Monday night that a senior police officer died over the weekend in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County.On Sunday, Dec. 12, senior police Officer Alton Holmes was found dead. In a statement posted to Twitter, Houston police said Holmes had been relieved of duty back in September, after someone filed a complaint alleging sexual contact with a juvenile.Holmes was a 14-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.Criminal charges were pending and it's believed that Holmes took his own life, HPD said.At this time, police have not released any additional information regarding the investigation.