houston police department

Officer under criminal investigation died by suicide, HPD says

By Keith Browning
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer under criminal investigation died by suicide, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police confirmed Monday night that a senior police officer died over the weekend in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, senior police Officer Alton Holmes was found dead. In a statement posted to Twitter, Houston police said Holmes had been relieved of duty back in September, after someone filed a complaint alleging sexual contact with a juvenile.

Holmes was a 14-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

Criminal charges were pending and it's believed that Holmes took his own life, HPD said.

At this time, police have not released any additional information regarding the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmontgomery countyhouston police departmentofficer chargeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
1 killed and 2 injured in shooting during attempted robbery
2 people shot during home invasion in NE Houston
4 teens arrested after game room robbery sparked police chase
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News