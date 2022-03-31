HPD investigating after off-duty 'outside agency' officer stabbed in southeast Houston

Southeast officers are at 6100 Telephone. Off duty outside agency officer was stabbed and transported to the hospital. Media briefing at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/NOzzDt4Smh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after an off-duty officer was stabbed in southeast Houston.On Wednesday, officers responded to the call at a shopping center in the 6100 block of Telephone Drive.According to a tweet from Houston police, the officer stabbed was from an outside agency. The officer's condition was not immediately known.It's unclear what led to the stabbing.We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available.