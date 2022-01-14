Husband wanted after stabbing pregnant wife and attempting to set her on fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a husband accused of beating and stabbing his pregnant wife before trying to set her on fire.Emmanuel Earl Mallard, 27, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member, arson, and violation of a protective order. He has a lengthy criminal history of family violence, theft and burglary.On Wednesday, police said Mallard forced his wife into his vehicle and drove her to his father's house on Talton Street in northeast Houston. There, he threatened to kill her in order to prevent her from testifying against him, police said. He was out of jail on bond after being charged in October for allegedly hitting and pushing down his wife.According to police, Mallard terrorized his wife, who is five months pregnant. He stripped her naked, tied her up, beat her with a crowbar and stabbed her on the sides of her stomach. Then, Mallard tried to set her on fire by dousing her clothes with lighter fluid and throwing them at her, court records state. Instead, the house caught fire and went up in flames and Mallard took off from the scene. His wife managed to escape and got help at a neighbor's house."At my door. She was completely naked, screaming, 'Someone, help me. Somebody is trying to kill me,'" Felix Delgado told ABC13.Delgado and his wife covered her in blankets as they waited for first responders. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, police said. Just two weeks ago, Mallard was in court facing the previous assault charge. The hearing officer pointed out his long history of violent offenses before he disrupted the proceedings."This isn't the first time. You've seen my records. I've been through a protective order already," he said in an agitated voice.The hearing officer admonished him.Mallard posted bond after that hearing and, though he was prohibited from seeing his wife, with whom he has two children and the one on the way, police said he forced her into his vehicle on Wednesday, attacked her and set his own father's house on fire.Mallard remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers.