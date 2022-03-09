Man shot to death during argument in southwest Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

Homicide detective are responding to 6300 West Bellfort Avenue after a person was shot following a verbal altercation about 1 p.m.



Victim was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.



No other info as the investigation is ongoing. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Y2m5bBb23v — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death following an argument in southwest Houston, police said.According to Houston police, officers received a call Wednesday at about 1 p.m. about a man shot at an apartment complex parking lot in the 6300 block of W. Bellfort.Upon arrival, officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was shot after a verbal argument.Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black-colored Nissan vehicle. It's unclear what led to the argument. Officers are still at the scene.