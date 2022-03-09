man killed

Man shot to death during argument in southwest Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death during argument in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death following an argument in southwest Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, officers received a call Wednesday at about 1 p.m. about a man shot at an apartment complex parking lot in the 6300 block of W. Bellfort.

Upon arrival, officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was shot after a verbal argument.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black-colored Nissan vehicle. It's unclear what led to the argument. Officers are still at the scene.



We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shotman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
HPD searching for man charged with murder of ex's new boyfriend
Bond denied for murder suspect who was out on bond for another murder
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's ICE nomination on hold during domestic abuse allegation
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
Sleeping 14-year-old injured when someone fired into her home
UH professor says $5 gasoline could be here soon
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
Travis Scott launches 'Project HEAL' in wake of Astroworld tragedy
Show More
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
HPD awarded $1.3M to investigate unsolved murders of Black men
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Retired astronaut using social media to cut through Putin's propaganda
League City residents one step closer to consuming alcohol in parks
More TOP STORIES News