Man shot to death during argument in southwest Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

According to Houston police, officers received a call Wednesday at about 1 p.m. about a man shot at an apartment complex parking lot in the 6300 block of W. Bellfort.
Upon arrival, officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was shot after a verbal argument.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black-colored Nissan vehicle. It's unclear what led to the argument. Officers are still at the scene.
Homicide detective are responding to 6300 West Bellfort Avenue after a person was shot following a verbal altercation about 1 p.m.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2022
Victim was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
No other info as the investigation is ongoing. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Y2m5bBb23v
We will update this story as more information becomes available.