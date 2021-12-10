HPD investigating after man found shot multiple times on Highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be OK after he was found shot multiple times on Highway 288, police say.

On Thursday at about 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 288 near MacGregor. Deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 and 7 were in the area when they heard the gunfire, police said.

After checking the area, authorities found the vehicle on the 5600 block of Highway 288 with multiple bullet holes in it. The man, who had been shot two to three times, was found next to the vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive, police say.

Houston police said it is still investigating what happened as they don't know the original location of the shooting. No shell casings were found on the freeway, so officers are looking around neighborhoods.



At this time, police said the man was unable to give them information.
