Altercation at club leads to shooting death of a man in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that may have stemmed from an altercation at an after-hours club.

On Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department said it responded to a gas station on Richmond Avenue and Dunvale Road in regards to a shooting.

Witnesses told police that an altercation had occurred at a club across the street from that location when shots were fired.

HPD said a man was shot as a result and driven to the gas station by a witness for help.

The witness helped the man out of the vehicle, but he collapsed and died at the scene.

Authorities said they are unsure if there is more than one suspect or what the argument was about but confirmed the shooter was a man.