Man beaten and robbed at Houston-area hotel after meeting woman online

The video above gives a glimpse at the suspects believed to have been tied to robbing, beating and taking off with a man's car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was robbed by multiple suspects after he arrived at an east Houston-area hotel to meet with a woman he connected with online, police said.

The alleged crime happened at about 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 at a hotel in the 13200 block of East Freeway.

Police said the victim met a woman named "Bree" online and agreed to meet her at the hotel. When the man got to the hotel, he knocked on the door to the room and was greeted by "Bree" and another woman in the room.

According to police, the victim stated that "Bree" told him he could have her and the other woman for a fee. That's when two armed men suddenly appeared from the back of the room and began searching the victim. The suspects took the victim's wallet, cell phone, and car keys and then forced him to undress while the women recorded him.

As this was going on, police said a third man entered the room and began to punch the victim multiple times in the face.

During this, the victim said the suspects threatened to go to his house and kill his family if he didn't give them his money. The suspects logged into the victim's phone and transferred money into their accounts. Once the transaction was completed, the suspects took the victim's car and forced him to leave on foot.

The victim's vehicle was found days later, on Oct. 27, in the 13900 block of East Freeway.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1: Hispanic female named 'Bree', 17 to 18 years old, black shirt and white shorts.

Suspect No. 2: Hispanic female, 17 to 18 years old, black shirt and black shorts.

Suspect No. 3: White or Hispanic male, 17 to 18 years old, light-skinned, black shirt and black pants.

Suspect No. 4: Hispanic male, 18 to 20 years old, with glasses and tattoos on the left hand.

Suspect No. 5: Hispanic male, black hoodie and black pants.

Police also released a video of the suspects arriving at the hotel before the incident.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online referencing case No. 1498631-23