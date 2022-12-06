2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two suspects who tried robbing a landscaping worker outside of a school in the Greater Heights area, according to police.

At about 10 a.m. on Nov. 14, the victim was working outside of a school in the 800 block of Northwood when a truck pulled up near him and a woman tried to get his attention.

The victim said he walked over to the truck, which was described as an older model maroon Toyota Tundra, and saw an unknown man in the passenger seat pointing a revolver at him. Police said the armed suspect demanded the victim's wallet.

The victim said he started to walk away slowly, but the suspect got out of the car. That's when the victim ran away and the suspect got back into the truck and drove off.

The suspect who was holding the silver revolver was described as a Black man between 20 to 30 years of age. He was about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was described as being 180 pounds.

The woman, who was said to be the driver, was described as a Black woman between 60 to 70 years old. She was also wearing prescription glasses, police added.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers tip at 713-222-TIPS (8477).