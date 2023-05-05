Infant dies after being left alone in bathtub with running water in SW Houston, police say

A child is dead after being left unattended in the restroom while a teen got on a computer in southwest Houston apartment, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant is dead after being found unresponsive in a bathroom in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

On Thursday, at about 6:38 p.m., police responded to a drowning call in the 6300 block of W. Bellfort near Bob White Drive.

According to police, a mother had stepped outside to cook and left a 14-year-old in charge of the infant's bath. The teen ran the water, left the infant alone in the bathroom, and got on the computer.

It wasn't until the mother came back and found water overflowing the bathtub and the infant unresponsive.

The family called 911. The infant was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

HPD homicide detectives are investigating.

