Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show

Police said the woman was walking with a friend when someone she appeared to know pulled up. She went to talk to them, and that's when the shot was fired.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than six months after a woman was shot to death while walking home in north Houston, a suspect has been arrested in connection with her death, according to court records.

Joel Francisco Rojas, 23, has been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Indigo Garza.

On Feb. 23, at about 11:40 p.m., 20-year-old Garza was with a friend at a nearby store in the 300 block of Rosamond Street. Garza was walking back to an apartment complex when a white vehicle pulled up, according to witness statements to police.

Witnesses said Garza seemed to know the driver because she walked toward the van and was talking to somebody inside. That's when witnesses heard gunshots and Garza went down, police said in a report back in February.

Police said Garza was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Indigo Garza, seen in this photo given to ABC13 by her mother, died when she was shot on Rosamond Street in north Houston on Feb. 23, 2022.

The last six months have been heartbreaking for Garza's mother, Nancy Bulla, as she continues to grieve. But Rojas' arrest was the first good news Bulla has received in a long time.

"It's been very, very hard," Bulla said. "(She was) beautiful and smart and loving. And she just got caught up with the wrong people. That's not who she was."

On Thursday, Rojas faced a judge in probable cause court where it was uncovered that he reportedly fired at Garza with a shotgun and tried to cover up the evidence, including the vehicle.

"It's not fair what happened to her, and she didn't deserve to die," Bulla said.

Rojas' bond was set at $500,000.

