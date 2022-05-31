Child indecency charges dropped against Houston chef, DA's office says

EMBED <>More Videos

Child indecency charges dropped against Houston chef, DA's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges against a prominent Houston chef have been dropped, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

In 2018, Bruce Molzan, who at the time was the chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, was charged with two counts of child indecency. Now, four years later, the charges were dropped as the district attorney's office determined "probable cause exists, but (a) case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."

Though the charges were dropped, the district attorney's office said the charges could be refiled if more evidence is found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimechildrenindecent exposurecelebrity chefcooking chef
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde after school shooting
Texas law limiting social media moderation blocked by US Supreme Court
Hot with a small rain chance through Wednesday
Hazmat incident blocking multiple NB lanes of North Fwy
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on sand of Surfside Beach
E. Houston trench rescue call turns into body recovery
Show More
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Astros' banner day for Alvarez and Valdez marred by Altuve collision
Woman shot in face at a pool party in SW Houston, HPD says
Florida 5th grader arrested for making school shooting threat
70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
More TOP STORIES News