Child indecency charges dropped against Houston chef, DA's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges against a prominent Houston chef have been dropped, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.In 2018, Bruce Molzan, who at the time was the chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, was charged with two counts of child indecency. Now, four years later, the charges were dropped as the district attorney's office determined "probable cause exists, but (a) case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."Though the charges were dropped, the district attorney's office said the charges could be refiled if more evidence is found.