Neighbors say suspect accused of shooting supervisor in Greenway Plaza seemed calm before arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting his supervisor to death at the Greenway Plaza building was arrested 10 minutes away, outside of his apartment building, police said.A man who lives in the same building the suspect was arrested in, said he grabbed his phone and started to record when he saw his neighbor was swarmed by undercover officers.ABC13 sources have identified the man as 26-year-old Montavius Wright. In the video, unmarked cars are seen surrounding Wright and officers get out with their guns drawn, while Wright puts up his hands, and follows orders to get to the ground before he is taken into custody.Alejandro said his neighbor appeared calm before the arrest, given what he was accused of doing."He seemed calm and relaxed, which is pretty crazy," Alejandro said. "The guy was compliant and I am grateful because if he wouldn't have been, I probably would have been shot in the line of fire."According to Alejandro, Wright was walking toward the lobby of the building before he was surrounded by officers.ABC13 confirmed that both the suspect and victim worked at Cedar Gate Technologies, located on the 10th floor of 20 Greenway Plaza. Houston police received a call at about 12 p.m. that a man was shot and killed but the suspect was nowhere to be found.Initially, police said they believed the suspect was still in the building. Officers went floor to floor searching for Wright, while employees took shelter.Houston police said that once they were given the suspect's information, officers went to Fannin Street, where they made the arrest.A spokesperson for Cedar Gate Technologies sent ABC13 the following statement regarding the shooting:According to court records, Wright does not have any criminal records in Harris County. He is currently being held on a traffic violation, while officers are executing a search warrant at his apartment.Officers are trying to figure out a motive but are confident the attack was targeted because there was plenty of opportunity to hurt more people inside the busy building.