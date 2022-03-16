HPD searching for gunman after 1 shot in Greenway Plaza-area business

HPD SWAT and officers responding to a report of a shooting at a business at 3800 Cummins. One person reported shot and officers are searching for the suspect. Avoid the area.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 16, 2022

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 3800 Cummins after receiving reports of an active shooter. Scene is active and information is limited. Please avoid the area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a gunman after one person was shot in a Greenway Plaza-area business.According to police, HPD and SWAT officers are searching the scene after someone was shot in the 3800 block of Cummins Street.SkyEye video showed a group of people walking away from the scene calmly. It is unclear where they came from.It is unknown what exactly led up to the shooting, but fire and police officials asked the public to avoid the area.