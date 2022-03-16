HPD searching for gunman after 1 shot in Greenway Plaza-area business

HPD searching for gunman after 1 shot in Greenway Plaza-area business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a gunman after one person was shot in a Greenway Plaza-area business.

According to police, HPD and SWAT officers are searching the scene after someone was shot in the 3800 block of Cummins Street.



SkyEye video showed a group of people walking away from the scene calmly. It is unclear where they came from.

It is unknown what exactly led up to the shooting, but fire and police officials asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.

