Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in north Houston after a woman was found stabbed to death, a man was also found stabbed and the alleged suspect was found at a nearby location with gunshot wounds, police said.

At about 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, HPD officers received a call of multiple people stabbed in the 6300 block of Gay Street. Once on scene, police said they found a woman dead from multiple stab wounds and a wounded man inside the home.

Additional information is that the possible suspect was found with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Delaney Street.

Police said there was an altercation when one of the individuals in the home got out a firearm and someone was shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital, in stable condition. The relationship between the victims and the suspect was not immediately known.

