Former Spring Branch ISD security officer accused of stealing from Memorial High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is looking to arrest one of their own who is accused of stealing money out of an administrator's desk at Memorial High School.Tommy Glen Gray, 61, was just charged with theft in Harris County following allegations made in December 2019.Assistant district attorney in the public corruption division, Kimberly Smith, said administrators noticed money missing here and there from their desks and reported it to Spring Branch ISD police.A sting operation was conducted where Gray was caught on surveillance video taking the money, according to Smith."He would use the key access that he had, and he would enter their offices and steal money from their desks," she said.Gray was working an extra job doing security at night for campuses in Spring Branch ISD."To make sure the campus was protected, and there he was ... violating the members of that campus," Smith said.The money was reportedly allocated toward fundraisers, support staff and after school activities.The charge stems from $900 taken at Memorial High School. But Smith said they believe more was taken from other campuses in the district."When you're dealing with a person who works as a public servant, who has taken an oath to protect the community, who wears a badge, you are not dealing with your typical criminal," Smith said.In response to the incident, the district issued the following statement:Gray has not been arrested in connection with the case, and the district attorney's office said it is not aware of any plans he has made to turn himself in.A check with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement shows Gray has not worked in law enforcement in Texas since he was released by Spring Branch ISD.