deadly shooting

Double shooting in SW Houston leaves 1 dead, 2nd victim transported to hospital, HPD says

Shooting in SW Houston leaves at least one dead, according to HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead and another injured after a shooting happened in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene on 12400 Fondren Road on Friday evening.



According to HPD, two people were shot, leaving one man dead. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more updates on this story.
