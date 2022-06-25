Double shooting in SW Houston leaves 1 dead, 2nd victim transported to hospital, HPD says

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 12400 Fondren. One adult male deceased at the scene. Second victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/KImfbIIHoS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead and another injured after a shooting happened in southwest Houston, according to police.Police with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene on 12400 Fondren Road on Friday evening.According to HPD, two people were shot, leaving one man dead. The other victim was taken to the hospital.