3 Houston-area law enforcement officers under investigation following deadly crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office said all three law enforcement officers involved in separate crashes that killed three Houstonians will be investigated.

According to Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare, all cases will be prepared and referred to a grand jury for possible charges.

In the most recent case, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy was pursuing a suspected criminal when he crashed into another car, in which a mother was killed and one of her children remains in a coma.

The mother of 22-year old Autrey Davis told Eyewitness News that Davis' son remains in the hospital with no improvement in his condition. Meanwhile, Davis' young daughter, who was also in the car, is recovering.

SEE ALSO: Innocent driver killed, 2 kids and HCSO deputy hurt when chase ends in violent crash

"I said a prayer for her because we (are) going through the exact same thing that this mother of two is going through," said Roderick Dearborne.

It was only three weeks ago that Dearborne's father-in-law, 75-year old Charles Payne, was killed after a Houston police officer collided with him, as Payne attempted to make a left turn off of West Little York Road.

SEE ALSO: Family of man killed in crash involving HPD officer says they want justice

Prosecutors said the officer, in that case, was going well above the speed limit and was not responding to a call.

Payne and Davis are two of three innocent civilians killed in crashes involving local law enforcement officers in just a matter of six weeks.

"It's a mother. It's a grandfather. It's another grandfather on the other side of town," said Dearborne.

