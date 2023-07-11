A woman is dead after authorities said she was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon in northeast Houston.

Well-known 'neighborhood grandmother' hit and killed by 18-wheeler in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman well-known in a northeast Houston neighborhood is dead after authorities said she was hit by an 18-wheeler.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, HPD officers responded to the 7600 block of N. Wayside, where the woman, whose family identified as 50-year-old Lisa Smith, was hit by a big rig.

Residents in the area said Smith often rode the bus and described her as the "neighborhood grandmother."

"Whenever she (saw) that we were down, she would just talk to us, bring our day back up. She always had positive words to say," Lashon Williams, who often talked with Smith, said. "She was really a kindhearted person. She was loved by everyone, to be honest."

Smith's positivity is what people in the neighborhood said they are clinging on to as an investigation continues into the crash.

It's not immediately known if charges will be filed against the driver.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.