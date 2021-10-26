Houston man accused of using stolen IDs to bail cellmate lover out of jail, prosecutors say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An accused professional con artist is back on the streets, and prosecutors say his behavior is becoming disturbing.
A new warrant has been issued for the arrest of 22-year Davion Sandifer, who's accused of another multi-thousand dollar scam.
"He's just willing to do anything he can for his own objectives," said Assistant District Attorney Keith Houston.
According to court documents, Sandifer committed fraud to get a convicted felon, who he met while behind bars, out of jail.
Prosecutors say 26-year old Devante Jones and Sandifer, who were housed in the same unit, became lovers.
Court documents show Sandifer bonded out of jail last month, and within a week, he illegally used the identity and personal information of two people to secure an $80,000 bond for Jones.
"A guy that is not just a financial danger, but a physical danger, is now out and wanted," said Houston.
In a case from earlier this year, Sandifer is accused of hacking a woman's social media accounts and asking her friends for money while posing as her. He also reportedly created an online dating profile using the woman's name and photos.
Court documents said Sandifer used the woman's social media accounts and was able to get men to send explicit photos.
"I believe that he is trying to scam people right now. This is the only way that he's surviving," said Houston.
Sandifer was recently convicted in a separate fraud case out of Iowa. According to the Sioux City Journal, Sandifer used fake checks to pay for sex while he was a student at Briar Cliff University.
Both Jones and Sandifer are now wanted by police.
