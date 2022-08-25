HPD investigating child shot in the hand in northwest Houston

SkyEye flew over an active Houston police investigation along Veterans Memorial where a small boy was reportedly shot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northwest Houston after police said a child was accidentally shot in the hand.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police said their initial report was that a child between 1 and 2 years of age was shot.

"Indications are the shooting was accidental," HPD said on Twitter.

It is unclear how the shooting happened or who fired the weapon.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.