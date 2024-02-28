Man takes 40-year plea deal for continuous assault of 11-year-old that resulted in her pregnancy: DA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man convicted of molesting an 11-year-old girl multiple times, resulting in her becoming pregnant, will spend 40 years behind bars, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

After pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, Deon Williams was handed down his sentence on Tuesday. As part of the plea agreement, Williams cannot appeal the conviction or the sentence, and he must serve half his time before being eligible for parole.

The agreement ensured the young victim did not have to testify in open court about what happened to her.

According to the DA's office, Williams knew the girl's mother and had spent the night at the family's home several times. While the family slept, the DA's office said Williams would molest the young girl and tell her he would hurt her and her family if she told anyone.

A family member had the young girl take a pregnancy test after she started experiencing morning sickness and showed signs of being pregnant. Following the results of the test, the family alerted authorities.

An investigation led HPD to arrest Williams. The victim later had her baby, which was adopted.

"The victim and her family want to raise awareness that this abuse can happen to anyone and that parents need to stay ever vigilant about who they bring around their kids," DA Kim Ogg said. "This could happen to anybody's family."