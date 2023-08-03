2 suspects wanted after allegedly robbing 76-year-old's phone at Houston-area hardware store

Houston police are looking for two suspects for allegedly taking a 76-year-old man's phone at a hardware store on Kirkwood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are on the run after Houston police said they robbed a 76-year-old man of his wallet at a hardware store.

The incident happened July 19 at about 7:30 p.m. at the store in the 2600 block of S. Kirkwood in the Briarforest area.

Police said the victim was walking around the store when an unknown man walked up behind him and forcibly grabbed the 76-year-old's cell phone. After, the suspect joined a second man and fled the location on foot.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the two suspects walking into the store, roaming around, and splitting up before the incident happened.

One suspect is described as a Black man between 18 to 25 years old. Police said he wore a light-colored shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing a gray hoodie and pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 and reference case No. 1023801-23.