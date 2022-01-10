Man wanted for stealing over $100K worth of items in Galleria-area burglary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man caught burglarizing a business in the Galleria area.

The burglary took place on Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Westheimer Road. Surveillance footage from the scene showed the unknown man burglarizing the business and leaving the building with stolen items.

In total, the items taken by the suspect were worth $115,214.53, police said. Video shows the suspect leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

Houston police did not release the name or type of the business, nor any details about what was stolen.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).
