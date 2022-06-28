Police responded to reports of threat at Ben Taub Hospital, HPD says

Harris Health Ben Hospital lockdown lifted. Credible threat cleared. Normal operations resuming at 3:20 p.m. Thank you for your concern or our patients and staff. — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) June 28, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub Hospital was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports of a threat, police said.Houston police said officers responded to reports of a threat at about 2:40 p.m. at the hospital in the Texas Medical Center. At the scene, officers did not find anything and things are being cleared up.A spokesperson for the hospital said they are no longer on lockdown, and the hospital is resuming its normal operations.It's unclear who made the threatening call or why. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.