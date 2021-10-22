2 suspects wanted in theft of beer and threat against store clerk

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police say a man and woman walked into a convenience store and tried to walk out with a bunch of beer. But before they did, the store clerk was threatened with violence.It happened at a southwest Houston store in the 11200 block of Beechnut on Oct. 6. The man and woman walked in at about 1:20 p.m. They went directly to the beer cooler, picked up several 18 packs and walked out without trying to pay for them, police say.As they were leaving, the clerk tried to stop the pair at the door. That's when police say the man threatened to kill the clerk if he did not get out of his way.As the woman was leaving, the clerk was able to grab one of the cases of beer from her.The suspects then got into a maroon Chevrolet Impala, driven by a third suspect, and drove away.Note: The license plate to the vehicle was last registered in 2014 and no longer belongs to the registered owner. The current owner of the vehicle is unknown.The first suspect is described by police as a Black man, 30 to 35 years old, 5'10", 200 pounds (heavy build), black hair (a short afro), brown eyes, medium brown complexion, with a casual appearance wearing a black t-shirt with a black and red stripe and tan shorts.Police describe the second suspect as a Black woman, 40 to 45 years old, 5'5", black hair (medium afro), brown eyes, and medium brown complexion with a casual appearance wearing a black dress.If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.