HPD SWAT responding to man barricaded in southwest Houston home after firing gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers and a SWAT team are working a scene where a man barricaded himself in a home in southwest Houston after discharging a weapon, according to HPD.

Tuesday's scene is in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Police said they believe the suspect is armed with a pistol.

It's unclear if anyone was injured when the man discharged the weapon or if anyone else is inside the home with him.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.