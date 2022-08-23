WATCH LIVE

HPD searching for armed robbery suspects who took off with boxes of cash from ATM machine

1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspects who ran off with multiple boxes of cash from an ATM machine as it was being serviced.

On Aug. 12 at about 1:15 p.m., a technician was working on an ATM machine in the 1400 block of W. Gray. The victim said an unknown man appeared while pointing a handgun at him while demanding the money from the ATM.

Police said the suspect grabbed three boxes with cash and ran to a dark gray or black RAV 4 or Ford Escape and fled the scene.

A security guard at the scene witnessed the incident and fired several shots toward the suspect's vehicle. It's unknown if anyone was hit.

The armed suspect was described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old. He was about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was described to have a skinny build and was wearing a red/orange hoodie and blue jeans.

The other two suspects were not described, but one was said to be the driver and the other was an unknown front passenger.

