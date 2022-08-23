HPD searching for armed robbery suspects who took off with boxes of cash from ATM machine

Houston police are searching for the suspects who ran off with multiple boxes of cash from an ATM machine as it was being serviced.

On Aug. 12 at about 1:15 p.m., a technician was working on an ATM machine in the 1400 block of W. Gray. The victim said an unknown man appeared while pointing a handgun at him while demanding the money from the ATM.

Police said the suspect grabbed three boxes with cash and ran to a dark gray or black RAV 4 or Ford Escape and fled the scene.

A security guard at the scene witnessed the incident and fired several shots toward the suspect's vehicle. It's unknown if anyone was hit.

The armed suspect was described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old. He was about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was described to have a skinny build and was wearing a red/orange hoodie and blue jeans.

The other two suspects were not described, but one was said to be the driver and the other was an unknown front passenger.