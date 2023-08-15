The shooting victim's mom spoke only on ABC13, saying her son celebrated his 29th birthday last week and leaves behind five children. Police are still searching for his killer.

'My son loved the world': Triple-shooting suspect at large after leaving 1 dead in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A triple-shooting outside of an ice house in southeast Houston left one person dead, a woman shot, and another man injured Sunday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired in the parking lot of an ice house in the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa Road at about 1:38 a.m.

Investigators said the man who was killed got into an argument with a woman when an unknown male suspect walked up and shot him. A female bystander was also shot in the arm.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who were shot.

NOTE: This article previously reported preliminary information from HPD that the female victim was pregnant. She reached out to ABC13 and clarified that she is not pregnant. This article has been updated to reflect that correction.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman, who was shot in the arm, was taken to the hospital. Police say she is expected to be OK.

About an hour after the shooting, a vehicle with multiple bullet holes showed up at another hospital with several men inside, including one who had been shot outside of the ice house, according to investigators.

The police department said detectives are at the hospital taking statements from the men who arrived with the third shooting victim.

"Currently, we do not have the medical status of that individual victim, and officers are currently down at the hospital to take statements from the other three individuals inside the vehicle," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Eyewitness News spoke with the victim's family, who identified him as 29-year-old Donald James. His family said he just celebrated his birthday last week.

On Aug. 13, Donald James, 29, was shot and killed outside of an ice house on Almeda Genoa in southeast Houston. His family provided this photo of him.

"They killed my son. They killed my baby, and I want justice," James' mother, Rosa James, said. "He was a good person. Kind-hearted. Everything."

His mother told ABC13 that he was a father to five children.

"My son was a soldier. He loved the world. My son loved the world. He took care of everybody. (And now) he's dead," she said. "Why did y'all kill him? He had a good heart."

She told Eyewitness News that authorities wouldn't let her see her son due to the severity of his wounds.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and said they're trying to work on putting together a description of the shooter.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.