Deadly crash reported on S. Gessner Road in southwest Houston, police say

HOSUTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash was reported Friday morning in southwest Houston as a powerful cold front moved across the city.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on South Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard.

An ABC13 crew was at the scene that morning and saw a car completely wrapped around a tree.

Police did say the crash was not weather-related but did not give out additional information.

It is unclear how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Officials warned drivers of any standing water on the roads possibly freezing due to the dropping temperatures, especially spots that could be tough to see while driving.

Earlier in the morning, at abound 1 a.m., police blocked off the feeder road of West Loop 610 at Westheimer Road because water had turned into ice.

It is unclear if any accidents occurred or where the water came from.

At about 9 p.m. on Thursday, HPD also responded to a crash at Bellaire Boulevard near Baneway Drive after it appeared there was a nearby water leak and some of the water may have frozen on the road, possibly causing an accident.

