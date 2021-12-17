Kids 5 and up can get free COVID vaccine at GRB Convention Center to avoid holiday surge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CDC is projecting that COVID-19 deaths could potentially soar to 15,000 per week by Jan. 8. That's why local officials are providing Houstonians with an opportunity to get their children vaccinated before the holiday.A free clinic is being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Friday. Children ages 5 and up can get their shot from noon until 8 p.m.Health experts continue to warn that getting vaccinated is key to stopping the spread. Folks can get the first, second dose and even the booster shot if they plan to gather with loved ones.The highly transmissible omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the country. On Thursday, the CDC announced it recommends either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to rare, but serious risks for blood clots.Out of 17 million J & J shots given, nine people have died from thrombosis. Officials said they continue to warn that the vaccine is the best defense against COVID.The omicron variant has spiked in 39 states. In Washington, D.C., cases are doubling every two days."In the holiday season, family and friends will gather to celebrate," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The vaccine will help us to stay safe. You know you are going to gather, you know you are going to be inside, as well as outside. You know you are going to be having conversations, and we need to do everything we can to keep people safe."Now, the clinic at GRB is not like any ordinary vaccination site.The Texans mascot and the man himself, Santa Claus, will be greeting kids at the center. Children will even be able to take home a goodie bag with a toy and other treats. There will also be door prizes offering bikes and gift cards.