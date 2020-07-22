sylvester turner

COVID-stricken Houston now facing incoming storm from the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner could potentially have two simultaneous crises on his hands coming this weekend.

As he continues to deal with the city's entanglement with COVID-19, which nears 40,000 cases and 900 deaths, Turner could be facing a flood disaster in the form of an incoming storm in the Gulf of Mexico, which could potentially make landfall as Tropical Storm Hanna.

Turner could address the emergency storm preparations during his scheduled coronavirus briefing today at 3 p.m. You can watch the event live in the video above.

Even before Atlantic hurricane season began, Turner and top Houston area officials, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, urged residents not to wait to prepare for potential catastrophic storms especially amid the pandemic.

In an ABC13 report this week, the city's Office of Emergency Management addressed how it will grapple with disaster in the face of COVID-19.

Preparing for severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Planning for hurricane season and other potential disasters can be stressful, especially this year with COVID-19. Watch the video above for everything you need to know to stay ahead.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronavirustropical stormcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemictropical weathercoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus deathscoronavirus testingtexas newstropical depressionhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SYLVESTER TURNER
Judge blocks state takeover of Houston's Harvey program
Mayor Turner reports 884 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths
Houston reports highest double-digit COVID-19 deaths in a day
Houston crosses 30,000 coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression is likely to form soon in the Gulf
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
Murdered Pasadena man's case harder to solve amid COVID-19
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in death of deputy constable
Missouri City council member says effects of COVID-19 linger
11-year-old shot in face expected to be OK, deputies say
Conroe ISD urges state to waive STAAR testing in 2020-21
Show More
It's true, there are more drivers breaking HOV rules
This popular Houston road is getting a makeover early
Houston man sentenced to prison for punching, choking dog
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
LIVE: President Trump speaks on federal anti-crime initiatives
More TOP STORIES News