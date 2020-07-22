COVID-stricken Houston now facing incoming storm from the Gulf

As he continues to deal with the city's entanglement with COVID-19, which nears 40,000 cases and 900 deaths, Turner could be facing a flood disaster in the form of an incoming storm in the Gulf of Mexico, which could potentially make landfall as Tropical Storm Hanna.
Turner could address the emergency storm preparations during his scheduled coronavirus briefing today at 3 p.m. You can watch the event live in the video above.
Even before Atlantic hurricane season began, Turner and top Houston area officials, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, urged residents not to wait to prepare for potential catastrophic storms especially amid the pandemic.
In an ABC13 report this week, the city's Office of Emergency Management addressed how it will grapple with disaster in the face of COVID-19.
Preparing for severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic