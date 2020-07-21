Here's how Houston is planning for severe weather during a pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Office of Emergency Management is still bracing for hurricane season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cory Stottlemyer with OEM said preparing for storms will be different this year due to the pandemic.
He recommends for families to pack gloves, disinfecting wipes and masks in their emergency kits.
"Face coverings, something that you can use. Especially, if you go to a public shelter, having items like hand sanitizer and soap as well," Stottlemyer said.
If the city has to open up a large shelter, the emergency crews have a plan in place to incorporate social distancing and CDC guidelines.
"Screening processes at the entrance when people have to get admitted, we'll have no-touch temperature checks," Stottlemyer said. "We'll have isolation and quarantine procedures in place. We even have plans in place if we need to relocate individuals who do test positive, things like that factored really early on in our plans."
How can you prepare your home?
Stottlemyer recommends for people to measure their windows to know what size boards may be needed. Also, putting outdoor furniture inside or secure it in place, and having an evacuation plan.
