Weather

Here's how Houston is planning for severe weather during a pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Office of Emergency Management is still bracing for hurricane season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cory Stottlemyer with OEM said preparing for storms will be different this year due to the pandemic.

He recommends for families to pack gloves, disinfecting wipes and masks in their emergency kits.

"Face coverings, something that you can use. Especially, if you go to a public shelter, having items like hand sanitizer and soap as well," Stottlemyer said.

If the city has to open up a large shelter, the emergency crews have a plan in place to incorporate social distancing and CDC guidelines.

RELATED: Judge Lina Hidalgo urges Houstonians to be prepared for hurricane season

"Screening processes at the entrance when people have to get admitted, we'll have no-touch temperature checks," Stottlemyer said. "We'll have isolation and quarantine procedures in place. We even have plans in place if we need to relocate individuals who do test positive, things like that factored really early on in our plans."

How can you prepare your home?

Stottlemyer recommends for people to measure their windows to know what size boards may be needed. Also, putting outdoor furniture inside or secure it in place, and having an evacuation plan.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustoncoronavirusbe preparedhurricanecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former deputy to be reinstated after he was acquitted
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Fort Bend Co. planning alternate sites to treat virus patients
More storms Wednesday, watching a tropical low in the Gulf
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Show More
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I just wish her well'
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Arrest made in crash that killed Spring woman in Hawaii
How businesses in Katy/Fulshear are surviving COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News