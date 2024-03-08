No. 1 UH aims to 'get greedy' vs. Kansas in bid to win Big 12 regular season title outright

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours after the Houston Cougars celebrated winning at least a share of the Big 12 title with a road win at Central Florida, senior guard Jamal Shead took a measure of head coach Kelvin Sampson's dance moves in Wednesday night's post-game celebration.

"He'll show that he's excited. He'll show that we've earned it. And he'll celebrate with us as long as we're doing the right stuff," Shead said.

The Coogs have done plenty of the right stuff on the way to a 27-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in the national polls.

On Saturday, UH can claim the outright Big 12 title with a win over Kansas.

"You've just got to, in a sense, be greedy," L.J. Cryer said about the team's mindset. "We have a chance to win it outright, and if there's time on the clock, we've got to go out there and compete and not be satisfied with what we accomplished already."

Cryer said the atmosphere will be "electric" for Senior Day. UH will honor six players and three team managers, including Shead, Cryer, J'Wan Roberts, Damian Dunn, Mylik Wilson, and Ryan Elvin.

Shead knows the Cougars will be focused on the task at hand after moving on from Wednesday's post-game celebration.

"We got it out of the way and celebrated a little bit, but by the time the media and our press conference was over, we focused up and got locked back in," Shead said.

Senior Day offers more than a chance to beat a Jayhawks team that ran over the Cougars in a tough loss in early January. It's an opportunity to win and cut down the nets at Fertitta Center after what will be an emotional introduction for the outgoing senior class.

"I'll get out a good couple of cries before the game, but when game time hits, you're trying to win on Senior Night. If you lose, all that crying is for nothing," Shead said.

Houston concludes its wildly successful Big 12 debut season in a highly-anticipated clash with the Jayhawks, which airs on ABC13's sister network, ESPN, on Saturday at 3 p.m.

