Houston Health Department offering $1,000 incentive to increase vaccine rates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In efforts to increase vaccination rates, the Houston Health Department is now offering a $1,000 incentive.According to the department's website, between Jan. 29 and March 10, people who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster shot at one of the eight eligible sites will be entered into the weekly drawings for a $1,000 gift card.The sites include the following:6719 W. Montgomery Rd.Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.3810 W. Fuqua St.Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.1809 North Main St.Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.7037 Capitol St.Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.8504 Schuller Rd.Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.6201 Bonhomme Rd.Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.6400 High Star Dr.Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.4605 Wilmington St.Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.In addition, people who get their first vaccine dose or booster shot at one of the three eligible locations will get a $50 gift card.According to the Houston Health Department, the program is a partnership with Houston in Action and Human Age Digital, who received $50,000 in grant funds to support efforts to increase vaccination rates in Houston.For more information on this program, or where to get your vaccine, visit the health department's website.