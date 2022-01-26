Houston Health Department offering $1,000 incentive to increase vaccine rates

The video above is from a previous story.
According to the department's website, between Jan. 29 and March 10, people who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster shot at one of the eight eligible sites will be entered into the weekly drawings for a $1,000 gift card.
The sites include the following:
Acres Home Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St.
Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center
1809 North Main St.
Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St.
Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Northside Health Center
8504 Schuller Rd.
Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sharpstown Health Services
6201 Bonhomme Rd.
Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunnyside Health Center
4605 Wilmington St.
Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
In addition, people who get their first vaccine dose or booster shot at one of the three eligible locations will get a $50 gift card.
- Lyons Elementary
- Benavidez Elementary
- Brookline Elementary
According to the Houston Health Department, the program is a partnership with Houston in Action and Human Age Digital, who received $50,000 in grant funds to support efforts to increase vaccination rates in Houston.
For more information on this program, or where to get your vaccine, visit the health department's website.