Number of COVID cases in Texas is doubling days before Christmas, data shows

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State numbers show Texas is headed into another COVID-19 wave. Medical professionals said the virus' omicron variant is the reason why, as it's spreading fast.

Numbers compiled by the Texas Medical Center https://www.tmc.edu/coronavirus-updates/tmc-key-takeaways/ show last week on average, 2,095 tested positive for COVID. Compared to the month before, the number was 515.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,788 new COVID cases in Harris County on Tuesday alone. Houston's Chief Medical officer Dr. David Persse spoke with ABC13 about the rise in infections.

He stressed getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot is the best way to protect yourself and your family.

"This virus is spreading so easily and so rapidly," said Persse. "If you're vaccinated, you're less likely to get seriously ill, but I can't imagine we're going to have anybody who's not going to be exposed to it."

Persse said he understands people want to get together for the Christmas holiday but urges people to make sure they're taking precautions. Use a rapid test before any gathering if possible. Mask up and consider hosting the event outside.
