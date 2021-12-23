coronavirus testing

2 COVID testing sites reach capacity as Houstonians prepare for holidays

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 Houston COVID testing site reach capacity, health department says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With many people wanting to gather for Christmas, the Houston area is seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing.

The urge to get tested is growing and, for the first time in a long time, the city of Houston reached capacity at its Hiram Clark and Southwest multi-service center COVID testing sites on Wednesday.

The health department shared the update on Twitter and said that everyone who was in line at the time and those with appointments would be served.



After announcing that capacity was reached, the health department said it would have more information on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
U.S. sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
What the CDC's latest COVID quarantine guidelines mean for you
Houstonians wait in long lines to get tested for COVID
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News