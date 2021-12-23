2 COVID testing sites reach capacity as Houstonians prepare for holidays

UPDATE (12/22/21 | 3:15 pm): Our Hiram Clark and Southwest MSC #Covid19 testing sites are at capacity for the day. Everyone currently in line and people with appointments will be served. Find other nearby open sites at https://t.co/zEVXZTgKpo or by calling 832-393-4220. #hounews — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) December 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With many people wanting to gather for Christmas, the Houston area is seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing.The urge to get tested is growing and, for the first time in a long time, the city of Houston reached capacity at its Hiram Clark and Southwest multi-service center COVID testing sites on Wednesday.The health department shared the update on Twitter and said that everyone who was in line at the time and those with appointments would be served.After announcing that capacity was reached, the health department said it would have more information on Thursday.