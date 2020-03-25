Slim Thug talks about how he may have gotten coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6046197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In telling his fans he has coronavirus, Houston rapper Slim Thug explained what happened before testing positive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Slim Thug opened up to ABC13 a day after revealing to his fans on Instagram that he tested positive for coronavirus.In an interview Wednesday, the Houston-born rapper, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, said he was a little uneasy between his doctor's visit and testing on Monday and getting back the result of the test on Tuesday."It's a little scary," the rapper said, recalling his doctor initially offering little information on COVID-19. "But at the end of the day, after I got more information, I felt better."As was expressed before in his Instagram video about testing positive, the 39-year-old explained that he had a slight headache and a slight fever over the weekend, prompting a call to his physician."I was a little nervous. I don't like this type of stuff, just not knowing what's up," he said.Speaking to the unpredictable nature of the virus, Slim Thug could only speculate how he contracted it."I wasn't outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray," he said, demonstrating a wipe of his forehead. "Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck."On Instagram, Slim Thug said he had worn masks and gloves for extra protection before getting sick.As far as how he's feeling, he said he's feeling well while quarantined at home."I know something ain't right, but I feel good," he said.The entertainer added he's passing the isolation time at home making music."I'm not going to go crazy. It's only two weeks. This ain't jail," he said. "I don't mind waiting for two weeks to get back to life."Slim Thug also offered an overall message to those ignoring advice during the pandemic."They sound like people who want the coronavirus," Slim Thug spoke to people still gathering in public. "If you want it, that's how you should move. If you don't want it, you should stay home and stay out the way."