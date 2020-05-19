Traffic

Drivers beware! Major Houston lane switches new during shutdown

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If quarantine has kept you off the road for a while, there are a few big traffic switches that could catch you off guard if you are not prepared.

Several road projects have hit some major milestones that may change the route you take.

Construction is continuing on the SH-288 interchange and toll lanes project.

In early May, crews created a new configuration at the I-610 ramps. Inbound drivers on SH-288 now have to exit to the left, instead of the right, to get onto the South Loop.

READ MORE: New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project

TxDOT crews have been working extra hours on the US-59/I-610 West Loop interchange.

In April, a new ramp connecting US-59 northbound to I-610 southbound opened. The ramp had been shut down for a year and a half.

SEE ALSO: Houston roads saw half of the average drivers in April

Drivers seeing these changes for the first time could be in for a shock. Watch out for those last-minute lane changes as everyone gets adjusted to the new configurations.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructiontrafficroad closureroad repairtraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan pulls child from wreckage of deadly crash
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Brides, venues struggle as COVID forces cancellations
Judges give renters more time as eviction ban ends 
Record heat Tuesday, cooling storms for Memorial Day weekend
Houstonians held positive outlook on economy before COVID
Show More
Galveston sees rise in tourism since start of state's reopening
Popular radio DJ killed in crash with 18-wheeler
Priest dies as colleagues test positive for COVID-19
Bond waived for suspect days before killing 80-year-old
Texas allows bars to open Friday under Phase II
More TOP STORIES News