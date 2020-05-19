Drivers beware! Major Houston lane switches new during shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If quarantine has kept you off the road for a while, there are a few big traffic switches that could catch you off guard if you are not prepared.Several road projects have hit some major milestones that may change the route you take.Construction is continuing on the SH-288 interchange and toll lanes project.In early May, crews created a new configuration at the I-610 ramps. Inbound drivers on SH-288 now have to exit to the left, instead of the right, to get onto the South Loop.TxDOT crews have been working extra hours on the US-59/I-610 West Loop interchange.In April, a new ramp connecting US-59 northbound to I-610 southbound opened. The ramp had been shut down for a year and a half.Drivers seeing these changes for the first time could be in for a shock. Watch out for those last-minute lane changes as everyone gets adjusted to the new configurations.