Houston startup company gets $4 million for electric vehicle battery technology

Zeta Energy, a Houston company, is among the many receiving millions of dollars to strengthen the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A select number of companies across the nation just received millions of dollars from the government to strengthen the domestic supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $42 million for projects across the nation. One of the companies is a Houston startup called Zeta Energy.

Zeta received $4 million for their technology that will allow electric vehicle batteries to last longer and be more efficient.

"(They're a) startup company that had an idea how to make sure that when people charge their vehicle, if they use a fast charger, that their battery does not degrade, and that is an issue with these fast chargers, is that the battery of these vehicles might tend to degrade faster," the U.S. Department of Energy said.

The Energy Department is supporting President Joe Biden's goals to develop advanced technologies in America that will power clean energy. Another thing to take note of: folks who buy a new electric car can receive $7,500 off or $4,000 off a used one as part of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

