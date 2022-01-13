HCC in search of new trustee after former member resigned following guilty plea in HISD bribery case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Community College is looking to hire a new trustee, after its former member resigned following an indictment on corruption charges.
Back in December, former trustee Rhonda Skillern Jones resigned from her position after pleading guilty to accepting bribes during her time as an Houston ISD trustee. Jones did not plead to any wrong-doing at HCC.
Skillern Jones was the second HCC trustee to resign due to corruption allegations. Chris Oliver, a former trustee, left the HISD board after a bribery conviction in 2017. Documents suggest Oliver accepted cash in paper bags to influence HCC contracts.
Now, HCC is working to fill in her seat. Candidates who wish to apply have until Friday, Jan. 21.
Anyone looking to apply, can visit HCC's website.
