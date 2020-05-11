Health & Fitness

Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A member of the Houston city council has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Letitia Plummer wrote Mayor Sylvester Turner to confirm her test, informing him she will no longer attend council meetings until her results for the virus return negative.

According to the city of Houston's website, councilwoman Plummer, who occupies at-large position four, is a businesswoman and a dentist in the Houston area.

She assured Turner that other members of her family have not tested positive for the virus, and said she instructed members of her staff to be tested immediately.

Plummer is the first and only elected official in the city of Houston known to have contracted the virus.
